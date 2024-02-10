NXT Live Results / Venice, Fl / Sat Feb 10, 2024
The Complete Results from the Community Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.
Ridge Holland defeats Javier Bernal. After the match, Gallus attacks Holland.
The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp defeat Je’Von Evans and Andrze Hughes-Murray.
Brinley Reece defeats Ariana Grace.
Myles Borne defeats Kale Dixon.
Blair Davenport defeats Wren Sinclair.
Chase U: Andre Chase and Riley Osborne defeat Lexis King and Lucky Ali.
Kelani Jordan defeats Kiana James.
OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price (with Scrypts) defeat Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe.
NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen.
Main Event: Shotzi and Gigi Dolin defeat Tatum Paxley and NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria.
