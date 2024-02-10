NXT Live Results / Venice, Fl / Sat Feb 10, 2024

The Complete Results from the Community Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.

Ridge Holland defeats Javier Bernal. After the match, Gallus attacks Holland.

The No Quarter Catch Crew: Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp defeat Je’Von Evans and Andrze Hughes-Murray.

Brinley Reece defeats Ariana Grace.

Myles Borne defeats Kale Dixon.

Blair Davenport defeats Wren Sinclair.

Chase U: Andre Chase and Riley Osborne defeat Lexis King and Lucky Ali.

Kelani Jordan defeats Kiana James.

OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price (with Scrypts) defeat Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe.

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defeats Brooks Jensen.

Main Event: Shotzi and Gigi Dolin defeat Tatum Paxley and NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria.

