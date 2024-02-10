Notes on Sting, AEW’s Big Business tickets, Will Ospreay, Lisa Marie Varon, more

– Tonight is Will Ospreay’s last match in NJPW. Then he is AEW bound.

– Fightful reports Sting was adamantly against winning the tag titles, for a long time he was against even competing for them.

However, some in AEW said that from their standpoint, Sting and Darby were undefeated as a tag team, and should have had a title shot well before within the context of the television show.

The decision was made well in advance for Sting and Allin to win the tag team titles, and Sting went along with it. It was also said he was all smiles after the match backstage.

– AEW’s Big Business during pre-sale numbers: AEW moved over 4,500 tickets during the pre-sale yesterday and according to @WrestleTix, the TD Garden is currently set up for just under 6,000 seats, according to Colin Vassallo. The TD Garden holds over 15,000 for a typical wrestling setup.

Big Business AEW Dynamite airs March 13th.

– Happy birthday to Lisa Marie Varon known as Victoria and Ken Shamrock

