Maryse to undergo total hysterectomy after pre-cancer of the ovaries detected

Former WWE Superstar and the wife of The Miz, Maryse, detailed a health scare that saved her life recently.

Writing a post on social media, Maryse said that she had been suffering from abdominal pain and swelling for several weeks and no doctor could detect what the issue was despite several endoscopies, MRIs, ultrasounds, colonoscopies, CT scans, and others.

Maryse noted that doctors told her it is probably hormonal or something her body is allergic to but then went to another doctor who listened to her story and promised to get to the bottom of it once and for all.

“A week ago I went into surgery with Dr. Thais. She performed a laparoscopy surgery for what we thought at the time was potentially endometriosis disease,” Maryse wrote. “She found and removed 11 implants around my uterus, ovaries, and all connective tissues around the organs in my abdominal cavity.”

Three days later after they were sent to a lab for testing, there was no endometriosis, but something worse.

“All 11 implants came back as Serous Borderline Tumors. A very rare pre-cancer of the ovaries. Very sneaky and aggressive. If those became cancer, the survival rate is less than a year,” Maryse wrote.

The former Divas champion added that she’s scheduled for total hysterectomy surgery next month where her uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, cervix, omentum, and abdominal lymph nodes will be removed.

“I’m remaining positive and determined to beat this ting. There is only one option and it’s winning this battle,” she continued. “As a mom of two young daughters, I have too.”

