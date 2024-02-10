Kevin Nash on the Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Allegations

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit and here are the highlights…

“This wasn’t a 14-year-old girl that was giving a man a hand job for $200 and brought back to her trailer house. Like, that was not the situation. So it’s like, when they started using ‘She was being groomed,’ and she was this and she was that, and I’m just like ‘Jesus, like, how did like, she not get out of this?’”

“I don’t know [this woman]. She could have very easily have been…this could have been a consensual relationship. It appears to me that, through reading what I’ve read, that at some point Vince’s wife found out about it, said ‘Cut this off,’ which he immediately did. And the situation from there was, they worked out an agreement. There would be no…this relationship would not go forward. And this was what you would get. You would sign the non-disclosure, much like the other four women had. It wasn’t like there wasn’t some kind of pattern here. You know, if somebody is such a predator, and so deadly, you lock that person up.”

“There’s so many things that if you know Vince and you read into them, it’s a fantasy. It’s a power thing. There’s no three black guys that are…it was a fantasy. It was fantasy play. And the girl comes back and says ‘I can’t do a Wednesday, I can do a Friday.’ I’m sorry man, it’s hard for me to f***in’ just take all this shit and just throw a motherf***er under the bus when they’re trying to… because they’re not going criminally…when they’re trying to get what they can, pay-wise. Because, you know, $3 million settlement…that blonde girl’s getting a million of it. So, you know, who’s pulling whose strings here?”

Nash also commented on Triple H’s public response to the accusations during the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble post-show press conference…

“My friend got harassed because he didn’t, in the middle of Royal Rumble weekend, [he] didn’t, while he was trying to book two — a woman’s Rumble and a men’s Rumble — and the rest of the show, and moving forward, along with the fact that one of their stars, uh, two of their stars out of their top 10 are now out injured. He didn’t take the time to read the 63 pages that his father-in-law had already backed out of the company and said ‘I’m done.’”

(quotes: Bodyslam.net)

