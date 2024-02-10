Becky Lynch Says She Suffered From Postpartum Depression In 2023

Postpartum depression is a real thing.

“The Man” knows this first-hand.

Becky Lynch opened up about suffering from “severe postpartum depression” during a recent Adam’s Apple interview.

“I had a pretty severe postpartum depression last year for the first half of the year,” Lynch admitted. “I actually didn’t really know what was going on.”

Lynch added, “But I had such a great support system that was able to help me and guide me through and yeah. I’m just very lucky.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to SEScoops.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

