Ashley Massaro accused McMahon for preying on her and other WWE Divas

Former WWE Diva the late Ashley Massaro has been pushed back in the news following the Vince McMahon lawsuit, with VICE News publishing a previously unreleased statement that Massaro gave to her lawyers in 2017.

In the statement, released by VICE today, Massaro said that the former WWE Chairman preyed on her and other female stars and tried his best to get her alone in his hotel room at night.

When she rejected his advances, McMahon punished her by writing her promos in a way to ruin her career and also made vulgar sexual comments each time she walked by him.

“On one of these occasions, Vince was attempting to get me alone with him in his hotel room late at night and I felt extraordinarily uncomfortable,” Massaro wrote in her statement. “He began calling the hotel room phone and my cell phone nonstop. I called Kevin Dunn to explain the situation and he said I should tell Vince I was not feeling well and would see him on TV the next day, so I did.”

Massaro stated that after that night, Vince started writing her promos with the clear intention of ruining her career.

“I brought the first script Vince wrote for me to the WWE employee in charge of Creative at the time, Michael Hayes, and he said, ‘you’re not saying this, who the [expletive] wrote this?’ and I told him that Vince did,” Massaro wrote. “He said, ‘Well kid, these are the breaks,’ meaning that Vince wanted to end my career and destroy my reputation on my way out.”

Massaro also named another former WWE Diva that had to go through the same thing she did with McMahon but VICE redacted the name.

Massaro passed away in 2019 after committing suicide. She was just 39 years old.

