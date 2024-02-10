AEW Collision Will Not Air Next Week Due To NBA On TNT

Don’t expect to tune into TNT next Saturday night at 8/7c if you’re intending to see pro wrestling action.

There won’t be any.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, it was pointed out several times during the broadcast that there will be no episode of AEW Collision next week due to the TNT coverage of the NBA.

As a result, AEW Collision will return again in its’ normal time slot in two weeks on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8/7c.

AEW Collision will not air on February 17. Preempted due to NBA All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/Kv5DRIq81d — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) February 11, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

