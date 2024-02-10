AEW Collision

February 10th 2024

Live From: Henderson, Nevada

Match 1: Tag Team Match

Blackpool Combat Club – Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli Vs CMLL – Star Jr and Esfinge

Star and Moxley start the match, Jr with a side headlock, Mox with a takedown, leg takedown by Star, Bow and Arrow by Star on Moxley, fly punch by Star, pele head kick to Moxley, thrust kick to Moxley, Esfinge with a tope but stops, Castagnoli tagged in, Giant Swing on Esfinge., Moxley tagged in and punches in the corner to Esfinge, Claudio tagged in and try double team but stopped and then Star Jr tagged in, open hand slap to Claudio, Star walks the ropes and takes down both BCC members, Star with chops to Claudio.

European forearm by Claudio on Star Jr, double stomp on Star Jr, Mox tagged in, Mox puts Star on top rope and scratches Star, Claudio tagged in, Hammerlock on Star Jr, Claudio with a short clothesline to Star Jr, tieras head scissor on Claudio by Star Jr, Esfinge tagged in and gomigiri to Moxley, monkey flip takeover on Mox then on Claudio in the opposite corner, Indian Deathlock by Esfinge but stopped by Claudio, running lariat, rolling torneo through the rope onto Claudio, decapitate lariat by Moxley on Esfinge, then a takedown for a two count. Esfinge and Mox exchange blows in the ring, kick to knee of Mox followed by rising knee strike, Gorilla Press into Cutter by BCC for a two broken by Star Jr, Esfinge with chops to both Mox and Claudio, Armbar by Moxley on Star Jr and Star Jr taps.

Winner via Pinfall Blackpool Combat Club – Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

After the match Moxley says anyone wants to step up anywhere can do but they will be stepped on, Music of FTR hits and they come out and stare down BCC, and then Mox punches Dax and fight ensues. Security and referees come down to break them up and then the locker room come out to help break it up.

Match 2: Singles Match

Daniel Garcia Vs Shane Taylor w/Lee Moriarty

Tie up in the ring, Shane Taylor breaks out and goes for a punch but Garcia ducks, tie up in the ring, arm bar by Garcia but Taylor gets to the rope, Taylor with a shoulder block takedown, Taylor dances and then chops Garcia in the corner, Dragon screw leg whip by Garcia into a leg lock but Taylor gets to the rope, Taylor kicks Garcia to the outside, Taylor sends Garcia into the security wall, short clothesline rip chord lariat,

Garcia with chops to Taylor, sitting leg drop on Garcia by Taylor but a two count, headbutt to Garcia by Taylor, apron leg drop missed by Taylor, big boot to Taylor, punches to Taylor, low drop kick by Garcia, running baseball dropkicks to Taylor’s knee, pop up powerbomb by Taylor then a KO punch. Taylor goes for package piledriver but knee gives way, back body drop into a leg drop but Taylor misses leg drop and then a dragon screw leg whip for the win by Daniel Garcia.

Winner via Submission Daniel Garcia

Lexy Nair is with Eddie Kingston and says what Young Bucks did on Dynamite was disgusting as was what Danielson done interrupting Bryan Keith when he was given a contract, Eddie Kingston says he challenges Bryan Danielson to a match at Revolution with the stipulation if Eddie Kingston wins, Danielson must shake his hand.

Match 3: 1 Vs 2 Handicap Match

“Machine” Brian Cage Vs The Outrunners – Trip and Turbo

Cage dominates both and wins a quick match with a tie up Boston crab for the win.

Winner via Pinfall “Machine” Brian Cage

After the match the mascot dances with Prince Nana but Cage attacks the mascot and him and Nana beat him down till Hook music hits and then a brawl ensues on the ramp and the fight continues to the back.

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with The Kingdom and Tomohiro Ishii and Roderick Strong says if you win tonight against Orange Cassidy then you face me in 3 weeks at Revolution.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and he introduces “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland. Tony says Cope Open is going well, with top contenders and you are #3 in the rankings so can choose to face for International Championship or TNT Championship, Adam says a warning is being sent to Matt and Nick Jackson after what happened on Dynamite. Adam says I am leaning to challenge for the AEW TNT Championship against Christian Cage, music of Daniel Garcia hits and Daniel says you think you deserve a shot because of your wins, and I have been picking wins, and when I beat the Patriarchy last week and maybe I deserve a shot at the AEW TNT Championship, or maybe he does and loses and goes to the back of the line, Adam says FTR helped you win last week, Adam says I have a idea on Dynamite this Wednesday me Vs you and winner faces Christian. They shake hands and Adam holds the hand shake and says you are trying to take food of my families table and I will beat your ass on Dynamite on Wednesday.

