WWE Speed coming to X in Spring 2024

During the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Michael Cole delivered some breaking news, announcing that WWE Speed will be coming exclusively to X starting in Spring 2024.

WWE Speed consists of five-minute matches with points, with one point awarded for a win, no points for a time-limit draw, and a deduction of one point for a loss.

The company tested the concept in December with a few matches where a five-minute clock was shown on the large screen and on the apron for the two matches taped which featured Nathan Frazer vs Bronson Reed and Axiom vs Cedric Alexander.

The WWE Speed name was trademarked on December 18 for “entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Speed is a new weekly video series showcasing up to 5-minute matches which will be distributed exclusively on X! Beginning Spring 2024, WWE and X will deliver the new format for high-paced timed matches showcasing your favorite WWE Superstars! pic.twitter.com/QlhCKoRUrz — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

