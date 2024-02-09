Update On WWE’s Deal With X For New “WWE Speed” Show

Some more details have surfaced regarding the announcement of the new WWE Speed series.

As noted, WWE confirmed that the company will bring episodes of a new series dubbed WWE Speed exclusively to X starting in the Spring of 2024 during an announcement made at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event on Thursday in Las Vegas, NV.

In an update, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the new deal is a two-year agreement, and will see WWE producing weekly episodes of WWE Speed for X for 52 weeks per year.

Additionally, it was noted that the matches will be exclusive to X and not repurposed matches from other WWE programming, and that the show is expected to feature WWE Superstars from across all brands, including Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

The company began filming bouts for WWE Speed with a five-minute clock on the big screen at the end of 2023, with bouts involving Bronson Reed, Axiom and others being filmed at a WWE SmackDown taping on December 15.

We will keep you posted as additional details continue to surface regarding the new weekly WWE Speed on X program.

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Speed is a new weekly video series showcasing up to 5-minute matches which will be distributed exclusively on X! Beginning Spring 2024, WWE and X will deliver the new format for high-paced timed matches showcasing your favorite WWE Superstars! pic.twitter.com/QlhCKoRUrz — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

