Triple H says this is an “all-new WWE”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicked off the WrestleMania 40 press conference last night in Las Vegas with a passionate speech, saying that at WrestleMania, there will be a new era in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer went over a short history of WrestleMania, how it started and the stars that WWE made along the way, mentioning the likes of The Undertaker, John Cena, Batista, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, and many others who paved the way for the current crop of WWE Superstars.

“It’s a new time, it’s a new era, and it’s an all new WWE,” Triple H told the crowd. “And you haven’t seen anything yet!”

The company is doing its best to distance itself from Vince McMahon, its former co-founder and Chairman, following the Janel Grant lawsuit which resulted in his resignation.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

