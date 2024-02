TNA has announced that Rebellion will take place on April 20th and will return to The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada.

BREAKING: #Rebellion will take place on April 20 from the Palms in Las Vegas, followed by #TNAiMPACT from the Palms on April 21.

Tickets go on sale on February 17, get more information HERE: https://t.co/DtdkkpfgWA pic.twitter.com/4vANZTw0O5

— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 9, 2024