NXT Live Results / Crystal River, Fl / Fri Feb 9, 2024

The Complete Results from The National Guard Armory:

Josh Briggs defeats Oro Mensah (with Jakara Jackson)

Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne defeat Brinley Reece and Sol Ruca

Luca Crusifino defeats Je’Von Evans

Axiom and Nathan Frazer defeat Malik Blade and an enhancement talent

Ariana Grace defeats Karmen Petrovic

Meta-Four: Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeat Wren Sinclair and Fallon Henley

Noam Dar defeats Brooks Jensen

NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Lola Vice

Thanks to @Evan54784931 in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

