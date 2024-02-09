New Match Set For Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Lineup

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW continues to take shape.

On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley appeared in a backstage segment along with B-Fab and The Street Profits. During the segment, “The All Mighty” confirmed that he will be squaring off against “Big” Bronson Reed in a Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match this coming Monday night on RAW.

Previously announced for Monday’s show is Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark in the latest Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match, Jey Uso & The New Day vs. Imperium, as well as R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE RAW results coverage.

