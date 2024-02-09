Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Grayson Waller recently sat down with Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes and discussed his viral appearance on an Australian talk show and The Rock’s surprise return to WWE.

Back in January 2024, Waller and LA Knight appeared on the Australian morning show Sunrise to promote Elimination Chamber. Towards the end of the interview, host Natalie Barr asked Knight if he could demonstrate one of his finishing moves. Knight passed the offer to Waller, who was then approached by a member of the production team who found the whole thing to be a joke. Waller would become irate and threatened to punch the production assistant in the jaw.

“So you get this guy standing in front of me shimmying his shoulders, he’s telling me I’ll take a fake punch. I see that as complete disrespect to what I do, how hard we work and everything we do. So I just needed to show him and show the show this isn’t what you think it is. This isn’t what it was in the 90s, we’re for real. I have no problem standing up for the business every time I have the opportunity.”

Grayson Waller Hits Back At “Stupid” WWE Fans Who Don’t Want The Rock At WrestleMania

With The Rock making his surprise return to WWE on February 2nd and standing face-to-face with Roman Reigns, many fans expressed their opinions online about the sudden change.

“I have never in my life seen so many people who can barely read and write caring about a story. It absolutely boggles my mind. A few months ago everyone was [saying] Oh Rock come back! How long have they wanted The Rock vs. Roman Reigns? People have been begging for it for years, then they get it and now they’re complaining about it. It just shows in a way how stupid these fans are. They want this, but [then they say] we don’t want it now, we want it here. It’s like just shut up.”

