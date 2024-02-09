Dave Bautista cast in new movie with Samuel L. Jackson

Deadline.com is reporting that former WWE champion Dave Bautista has signed on to star in an upcoming post-apocalyptic action movie titled Afterburn along with Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson.

According to Deadline, Bautista will play ex-soldier Jake who works as a treasure hunter recovering valuable objects from the old world for powerful clients.

The movie is set 10 years after a solar flare wiped out technology across the world and it’s adapted from the Red 5 comic series of the same name.

Bautista’s upcoming movies include Dune: Part Two and My Spy: The Eternal City.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

