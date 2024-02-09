Bret Hart says he lost all the respect he had for Vince McMahon

In an interview with Slate.com, WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart discussed the shocking developments of the Vince McMahon saga, saying he’s sick and disgusted after reading the lawsuit.

Bret and Vince didn’t always share a good relationship, especially after the Montreal Screwjob and Owen’s death, but the two patched things up and Bret said that without Vince, he wouldn’t be the same man he is today.

But after reading the Janel Grant lawsuit, Bret said that respect he had for the boss is no longer there.

“I always had a respect for him,” Hart said. “Now it’s tainted. I’m embarrassed that I thought so highly of him.” Reading the explosive lawsuit and the texts that McMahon allegedly sent to his victim, Bret added, “When you get that vision in your head, you go, ‘That’s messed up. It’s too sick and disgusting to really imagine.”

Bret said that for the longest time, nothing could stop or take down Vince, labeling him as “teflon guy” since no one could ever get anything to stick to him thanks to the power and money he possessed.

But Janel Grant seems to be McMahon’s kryptonite and he is slowly being erased from history, at least for now.

“It’s like Jeffrey Dahmer, Harvey Weinstein, or Jeffrey Epstein: Vince will be a joke,” Hart said. “He’ll be used for humor, and you’ll shake your head at the shock value of some joke about, ‘What did Vince McMahon do?’ He’ll always be associated with this story, especially as it gets bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

