Billy Jack Haynes Arrested

Billy Jack Haynes has been arrested following a tragic incident involving the shooting of his wife.

In the Lents neighborhood of Portland, police responded to a fatal shooting at 6000 SE 100th Avenue, prompting a shelter-in-place order for residents. Upon arrival, officers encountered a non-cooperative individual potentially armed inside the premises.

After negotiation, a tactical team convinced the man to surrender, leading to his apprehension. Tragically, a woman was found deceased within the home, sparking a police investigation. While the identities of those involved remain undisclosed in the initial report, Jim Valley of The Wrestling Observer has revealed that the idenity of the wrestler is non other than former WWE Superstar Billy Jack Hayes. Neighbors also speculated that the couple involved in the incident may include a former wrestler.

“He was telling me all kinds of stories about old wrestling and I told him how I used to go watch him,” neighbor Steve Odry said.

“I decided to go for a walk when I saw all the cops down by my house,” Steve Odry, a nearby neighbor, said. “And I just then noticed all the blocks taped off and I just came down here.”

Source: https://www.koin.com/news/portland/shelter-in-place-in-lents-neighborhood-during-shooting-investigation/

