Becky Lynch Looks Ahead To Contract Negotiations With WWE In Mid-2024

How does one go into contract negotiations with a powerhouse like WWE?

Becky Lynch is about to be in that position.

“The Man” spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. on Thursday evening.

During the discussion, “Big-Time Becks” touched on the big-time contract negotiation she has coming up with WWE, reportedly in June when her current deal is expected to expire.

“I think, more than anything, it’s about deciding what the future looks like,” she said. “What is the best avenue for the future, what are the goals, and what do you want to achieve? Then, you make decisions intelligently.”

Lynch continued, “That’s just what you do. I think, more than anything, it’s about deciding what the future looks like. What is the best avenue for the future, what are the goals, and what do you want to achieve? Then, you make decisions intelligently.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

