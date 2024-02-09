2/9/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Phoenix, Arizona.

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong) (w/Adam Cole and Wardlow)

Cassidy, Romero, and Beretta attack the Kingdom during their entrance, and then Cassidy and Strong get into the ring. Cassidy throws his sunglasses at Strong and goes for the Orange Punch, but Strong ducks out of the ring. Taven and Bennett get into the ring, as do Romero and Beretta. The bell rings, and Bennett and Beretta start the match. Bennett chops Beretta into the corner, but Beretta comes back with a few shots. Bennett kicks Beretta in the face, but Beretta comes back with double knees to the face. Beretta chops Bennett and tags in Romero. Romero kicks Bennett in the midsection and wrenches his arm. Bennett comes back with a throw and tags in Taven. Taven stomps on Romero and follows with a dropkick. Beretta tags back in, and he and Romero deliver double jumping knees to Taven. Beretta drapes Taven over the top rope and Romero connects with a leg drop.

Beretta delivers a sliding knee strike and goes for the cover, but Taven kicks out. Strong tags in as Taven kicks Beretta in the face. Beretta suplexes Strong a few times, but Strong counters out. Beretta delivers an elbow to Strong and Bennett, but Strong comes back with a back-breaker. Taven tags in and beats Beretta down, and then Bennett tags in and does the same. Taven tags back in and goes for a splash after a suplex from Bennett, but Beretta dodges it. Beretta suplexes Bennett and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy takes taven down with a cross-body, and then drops Bennett with Stundog Millionaire, Cassidy drops Taven with a DDT and tells Strong to get into the ring. Bennett comes back with a spine-buster, but Romero delivers uppercuts and an enzuigiri to Bennett. Strong delivers the Sick Kick to Romero, and Beretta drops Strong with a DDT. Taven takes Beretta out, and then Cassidy delivers a thrust kick to Taven. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Taven counters with a shot at the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy goes for a suplex, but Bennett and Taven drop him with an assisted pile driver. After some dives through the ropes, Bennett and Taven continue double-teaming Beretta in the ring. Romero comes back and drops them with a dive through the ropes. Romero gets Bennett back into the ring and drops him with Sliced Bread. Taven comes back in, but Romero takes him down with a hurricanrana. Romero kicks Bennett in the face and delivers corner clotheslines to Bennett and Taven. Strong drops Romero with a knee strike and follows with End of Heartache and Taven gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Undisputed Kingdom

-After the match, Wardlow throws chairs in the ring and they get set up. Strong drives Romero through the chairs with End of Heartache before Cassidy and Beretta get back into the ring to run them off.

Highlights of the match on Dynamite between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland air.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) vs. Mondo Rox and Robbie Lit

Matthew starts the match with Lit and Matthews offers a fist bump. Matthews sends Lit into the corner and stomps him down. Matthew delivers a comeback lariat and tags in Nicholas. Matthews slingshots Lit into the corner as Nicholas connects with an enzuigiri. The Bucks deliver a neck-breaker/back-breaker combination, and then Nicholas throws Lit into the corner. Rox tags in, and Nicholas kicks him in the midsection. Nicholas clubs him in the back, and Matthew tags in. Matthew drops Rox with a clothesline and knocks Lit to the floor. Matthews distracts the referee as Nicholas delivers a low-blow to Rox. Matthew tags back in, the Bucks deliver the EVP Trigger, and Matthew gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Young Bucks

-After the match, Nicholas says they are tired of the disrespect that they are shown and tells everyone to call them by their God-given names of Nicholas and Matthew. Matthew says his brother is a bit of a hot-head, and then congratulates Darby Allin and Sting for winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Matthew says he got an injury report and it said both Allin and Sting are a bit banged up after their win. Matthew says they are thinking about them and says they hope they are okay. Matthew says their goal and objective is to get their tag team titles back and says they are going to play by the rules to get their shot. Matthew says they will win competitive matches, climb up the rankings, and get their belts back. Matthew says they will be in action again on Dynamite next Wednesday. Excalibur says it will be The Bucks vs. Top Flight.

The video package airs for tomorrow night’s match between Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii, in which Cassidy will defend the AEW International Championship.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Matt Sydal vs. Mistico (w/Esfinge and Star Jr.)

They shake hands to start the match, and then lock-up. Sydal drops Mistico down, but Mistico comes back and takes Sydal down. Sydal counters with a roll-up for a one count, and then they counter moves and stand at a stalemate. Sydal delivers a hurricanrana, but Mistico comes back with one of his own. Mistico takes Sydal down with a dive through the ropes, but Sydal comes back with a spinning heel kick. Sydal follows with a kick to the back, and then applies a bow-and-arrow submission. Sydal delivers a back senton and follows with a standing corkscrew and gets a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mistico connects with a cross-body and gets a two count. Sydal comes back with a knee to the face, and then slams Mistico down with an Air Raid Crash for a two count. They exchange shots and Mistico kicks Sydal in the midsection. Sydal comes back with a kick to the face, but Mistico slams him down. Mistico goes for a moonsault, but Sydal gets his boots up to block it. Mistico delivers a power slam, but Sydal climbs up top. Mistico cuts him off and delivers elbow strikes. Sydal shoves Mistico down, but Mistico rolls through and comes back with a Spanish Fly for the pin fall.

Winner: Mistico

Renee Paquette interviews Brian Cage and Prince Nana. Cage says he is looking for Hook, but Hook isn’t here and doesn’t want to feel the rage of Cage on Rampage. Nana says Hook is probably at home reading a book, and then Cage says Hook beat two guys last week, but he can do that as well tomorrow night on Collision.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. The Outcasts (Ruby Soho and Saraya) (w/Harley Cameron)

Statlander and Saraya start the match. Statlander applies a wrist-lock, but Saraya counters into one of her own. Statlander counters back and takes Saraya down. Statlander delivers a low dropkick, but Saraya comes back with a side-headlock. Statlander powers out and slams Saraya down. Soho tags in, but Statlander drops her with an arm-drag. Nightingale tags in, but Soho delivers a few knee strikes. Nightingale comes back with a side-Russian leg-sweep and locks in a submission, but Soho rolls over and gets a two count. Nightingale delivers a fisherman’s suplex for a two count, and then clotheslines Soho in the corner. Statlander tags in and slams Soho down, and then Nightingale tags back in. Statlander slams Soho down and delivers a sliding elbow strike. Nightingale connects with a low cross-body and goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out.

Nightingale delivers hip attacks and back elbows in the corner, but Cameron grabs her ankle and Saraya pulls Nightingale down from the ropes behind the referee’s back. Soho takes Nightingale to the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale delivers a shot to Saraya and drops her with a kick. Soho and Statlander tag in, and Statlander delivers a few clotheslines. Statlander delivers an uppercut in the corner and delivers a shot to Saraya. Statlander kicks Soho in the face and slams her down for a two count. Statlander goes for a delayed vertical suplex, but Soho delivers a few knee strikes. Saraya tags in and double-teams Statlander with Soho. Nightingale gets sent to the outside, and Saraya delivers a knee strike to Statlander. Saraya goes for the cover, but Nightingale breaks it up. They all exchange shots, and then Nightingale causes Saraya to delivers a forearm shot to Soho. Saraya gets knocked down, and then Statlander gets a two count. Statlander and Saray exchange shots, and then Statlander delivers a round house kick. Statlander delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Saraya kicks out.

Statlander delivers an uppercut in the corner and goes for a knee strike, but Saraya dodges it and delivers a jaw-breaker. Nightingale tags in, but Saraya kicks her in the face a few times. Saraya goes for the tag, but Soho drops off the apron and walks away. Cameron stops her, but Soho drops her with a right hand. Soho backs up the ramp, and the Nightingale kicks Saraya in the midsection and drops her with the Doctor Bomb for the pin fall.

Winners: Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale

-After the match, Hathaway finally shakes hands with Nightingale, who pulls him in for a hug. Skye Blue appears on the ramp and ways at them. The lights go out, and then come back on to reveal Julia Hart beside Blue. They all stare each other down, and then Hart and Blue back up the ramp as Nightingale and Statlander celebrate in the ring.

