2/7/24 AEW Dynamite Viewership

Dynamite this week drew 805,000 viewers, down 13,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast, making this the least-watched Dynamite in a month. Dynamite was a loaded broadcast which also had Tony Khan’s big announcement. The show had a 0.28 rating in 18-49, up 0.02 from the prior week, and placed #3 in the top 50 cable chart for the night.

