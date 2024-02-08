Update on Mercedes Mone, Billy Corgan on NWA’s deal with CW

– Andrew Zarian of the Matt Men podcast reports that Mercedes Mone has been on AEW payroll “for a while.” This report was later backed up by Fightful Select.

– Possibly more Mercedes Mone in NJPW/STARDOM:

“News relayed to Fightful from New Japan sources is that they do expect to have the ability to continue to work with Mercedes, and told Fightful it’s been discussed”

– Billy Corgan (via Busted Open Radio) claims NWA were added to CW App instead of TV due to WWE NXT deal:

“When people heard that we were gonna be on the streaming side (of The CW), there were a few raised eyebrows as if this was some sort of kick in the shin and we had talked to CW at different times about being on the broadcast side versus the streaming but they just decided the streaming side was the better side for us and I think it’s because they knew what was coming.

Of course, they’re more inside on the baseball than we are and of course with them signing #NXT on the broadcast side but, being on a streaming service is a huge deal. The level of competition is really fierce as you see so this is a big move for us and it’s hopefully a big step into a bigger future.”

