Undertaker Makes Surprise Appearance For Riyadh Season Cup Final Trophy Presentation

There was a rare sighting of “The Dead Man” in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The Undertaker appeared, in his full ring entrance gear for his WWE character, as part of the Riyadh Season Cup Final presentation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend came out to present the trophy ahead of the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, as Cristiano Ronaldo watched on in awe.

In the end, it was Al-Hilal who were victorious in the match, with a score of 2-0.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia gets a special treat on Thursday, as #WWE legend #TheUndertaker turns up for special #RiyadhSeasonCup Final Trophy Presentation for #AlNassrAlHilal …#CristianoRonaldo gets a good laugh watching on live… pic.twitter.com/uOVsfJk0eR — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) February 8, 2024

