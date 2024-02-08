TNA talent not happy with the removal of Scott D’Amore

The firing of Scott D’Amore from his position of President of TNA Wrestling caught the staff and talent at TNA by surprise and many were not happy with the decision.

The talent were informed in a virtual meeting yesterday where things got a bit out of hand. Some of the talent even used social media later to praise D’Amore in public after his removal.

“Heart and soul of TNA. Irreplaceable,” wrote the current TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace.

Heart and soul of TNA.

Irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/GDuducuafT — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 7, 2024

“The incredibly painstaking, tedious and difficult work that @ScottDAmore has put in to bring @ThisIsTNA to this very exciting moment in time, cannot be understated,” added Frankie Katarina. “We all, wrestlers and fans alike, owe him a debt of gratitude.”

D’Amore is considered to be the one who saved the company from pretty much shutting down several years ago, pouring his heart and soul into it and somehow, someway, managed to inject some life back into TNA.

His firing comes off the heels of TNA’s most successful pay-per-view in a decade with Hard To Kill in Las Vegas. The show had the highest-attendance for a TNA show in years and the most-watched pay-per-view in a very long, long time.

In a statement sent to the press released by the new TNA President Anthony Cicione, he said they know departures of well-respected executives can create uncertainty, but the company is fully committed to a new business model of growth.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

