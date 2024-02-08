TNA Impact Report, 2/8/24

Join us tonight for detailed results from the latest episode from TNA Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are once again on the call. The matches are being held in Orlando, Florida.

Trinity & Jordynne Grace VS Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans

Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards

Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler

Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz

Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels

Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

The show begins with a salute to Toby Keith, the country singer who became a focal point of TNA in the first run for the promotion. He passed away from cancer. We follow up with a highlight reel from last week’s show. The GYV’s took match one in the series with the ABC. for the World Tag Team Championship.

Match 1. X Division Champion, Chris Sabin VS John Skyler (with Jason Hotch)

This match is brought to us by Mustafa Ali. (Whatever that means.) Sabin lands a crossbody off the second rope and flows it into an arm drag and twist. Skyler gets free, but is quickly locked back in another arm bar. Skyler flips Sabin to the floor and sneaks behind him and hurls the champion into the stairs. Back in the ring, Skyler stays on the offense and lands a belly to belly after some kicks and punches. Sabin counters eventually with a DDT and a kick to the head. Skyler kicks out of a pin attempt at two. Hotch interferes on the outside and Skyler spears Sabin. Cradle Shock and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Chris Sabin

Alex Shelley cuts a backstage promo on Eddie Edwards and Moose.

Match 2. Tasha Steelz VS Xia Brookside

Steelz strikes first with a DDT off the ropes after a few minutes of trading arm twists. Steelz stays in control with chops and a few aggressive pin attempts. Xia locks in a octopus, but Steelz gets free and levels Brookside with a sidewalk slam. Steelz rolls up Xia with a handful of tights and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Tasha Steelz

The ABC cut a promo about the Grizzled Young Vets. They vow to make it even in their series the next match. Just then the GYVs attack the champions from behind. Ace Austin looks to have injured his arm in the attack.

Jake Something approaches Frankie Kazarian about his actions. Jake says his actions from last week will make him get revenge.

Match 3. Mike Bailey VS Zachary Wentz (with Trey Miguel)

