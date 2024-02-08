TNA announced the leadership change during a Zoom meeting

More info on Anthem firing Scott D’Amore from TNA. PWInsider reports that there were rumblings that there would be changes coming to TNA. Several Anthem executives including Cicione and Ariel Shnererwere reaching out to several TNA staff and wrestlers so that they could get a better understanding of how the actual promotion operated as well as to get feedback on the company. Talent felt that this was “out of character” for Anthem. It seems that Anthem was trying to get a lay of the land as they prepared for a TNA without Scott D’Amore.

In a newer article, PWInsider says that a Zoom meeting was held for TNA talent to discuss the change. TNA talent were told that Scott had “stepped down”, which some TNA talent have told PWInsider that Scott didn’t step down as that’s not even what was stated in Anthems official statement. The info didn’t sit well with several of the talent with one stating “This isn’t the way to start off” a relationship with the locker room. At the beginning of the call, before the Anthem execs joined, several talent was said to be extremely angry while some of the veterans tried to calm them down a day suggested that they give the new people in charge a chance.

Cione read a prepared statement which some didn’t like and others saw it as a “no win” situation since he was replacing Scott. There was no info given to talent on any changes to the creative team except that the current team would still be there, just without Scott. The meeting didn’t allow any talent to ask any questions. One TNA talent says that Anthem will have a lot of work to do while others are in a wait and see stance.

