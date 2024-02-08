The Rock goes Hollywood on “Cody crybabies” in hilarious appearance on Pat McAfee Show

A “heel” Rock went “Hollywood” on the Cody Rhodes “crybabies” during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show hours before the WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas.

While he put over Cody Rhodes, The Rock taunted those fans, who he labeled as “Cody crybabies,” and cut a promo on them in typical heel Rock fashion.

“These are grown ass men. ‘Oh, Cody has to finish his story,’” The Rock told McAfee. “At the end of the day, look, you’ve got the Cody crybabies, and you have the Cody fans, and you have Cody himself, and there’s a clear distinction between the three.”

The People’s Champ then went into heel Rock overdrive.

“But The Rock says this, those Cody crybabies, the one’s for every 10 tweets they are shoving a chicken McNugget in their mouth, for every 20 tweets they are shoving two McNuggets up their ass, The Rock says this: all you got to do is sit back, know your role, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride that The Rock is going to take your candy asses on,” Rock said as the whole room laughed.

“So hashtag that, hashtag shut your bitch asses up, hashtag Cody crybabies,” he continued.

The #CodyCrybabies started trending on X immediately after, along with Hollywood Rock.

Hyping the press conference for later in the day, Rock tweeted that Cody crybabies are also welcome to attend!

"THE ROCK SAYS THIS… ALL YOU GOTTA DO IS SIT BACK KNOW YOUR ROLE SHUT YOUR MOUTH AND ENJOY THE RIDE THE ROCK IS ABOUT TO TAKE YOU ON.. IF YA SMELLL" ~ @TheRock #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/yvCHCQVI4d — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

