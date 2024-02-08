Sting and Darby Allin win the AEW Tag Team titles on Dynamite

Sting will be walking into his retirement match next month as an AEW World Tag Team title holder as he and Darby Allin defeated Big Bill and Ricky Starks last night on Dynamite.

The undefeated pair of Sting and Allin came out victorious after Sting hit the Scorpion Death Drop on Starks for the win.

But as Sting celebrated with his sons and confetti came down, The Young Bucks came in and attacked the new champions and Sting’s sons with baseball bats. Allin bled heavily as Nicholas and Matthew Jackson went to town on both of them. They eventually stood tall, holding the AEW Tag Team titles before dropping them on the champions.

Sting and Allin will face The Young Bucks at Revolution in Sting’s last match.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

