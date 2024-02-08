Steve McMichael to be inducted in the NFL hall of fame, note on Sting’s daughter-in-law

Feb 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael will be officially inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Mongo has been battling ALS since diagnosed with it in January 2021. You may remember him in WCW back in the 90s.

– Sting’s daughter-in-law Katelyn Borden (Ring Name Jael) is currently Branded Outlaw Wrestling (San Antonio, Texas) Women’s Champion.
Jael is being personally trained by Dustin Rhodes, and currently works with AEW’s social media team when she is not training.

