Steve McMichael to be inducted in the NFL hall of fame, note on Sting’s daughter-in-law

– Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael will be officially inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

A source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago that Steve McMichael has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Famehttps://t.co/wCnjUNzjgO — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) February 8, 2024

Mongo has been battling ALS since diagnosed with it in January 2021. You may remember him in WCW back in the 90s.

– Sting’s daughter-in-law Katelyn Borden (Ring Name Jael) is currently Branded Outlaw Wrestling (San Antonio, Texas) Women’s Champion.

Jael is being personally trained by Dustin Rhodes, and currently works with AEW’s social media team when she is not training.

