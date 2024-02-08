Spoilers: ROH TV taping results from Phoenix, AZ

Feb 8, 2024 - by James Walsh

AEW held yesterday’s Dynamite episode from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Prior to the show beginning ROH tapings took place, which will air at a later date on ROH TV.

-Brittnie Brooks, who is from Phoenix, had a dark match

-Queen Aminata defeated JRod in a tournament match to determine a new challenger for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Leyla Hirsch defeated Rachel Ellering

-Mercedes Martinez defeated Trish Adora

-Diamante defeated Kiera Hogan

