Spoilers: ROH TV taping results from Phoenix, AZ
AEW held yesterday’s Dynamite episode from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Prior to the show beginning ROH tapings took place, which will air at a later date on ROH TV.
-Brittnie Brooks, who is from Phoenix, had a dark match
-Queen Aminata defeated JRod in a tournament match to determine a new challenger for the ROH Women’s Championship
-Leyla Hirsch defeated Rachel Ellering
-Mercedes Martinez defeated Trish Adora
-Diamante defeated Kiera Hogan