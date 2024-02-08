Spoilers: AEW Rampage TV taping results from the 2/9/24 edition

After Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the February 9th edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Solo Wrestling…

* The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) def. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta).

* The Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson & Matthew Jackson) def. two enhancement talents (Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit).

* Mistico def. Matt Sydal.

* Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander def. Ruby Soho & Saraya.

The Young Bucks debuted a new entrance (including music and titantron) which you can see below…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

