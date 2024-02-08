Speculation on Scott D’Amore’s sudden firing
“I think that Scott D’Amore thought that it was time to spend some more money, and try go after more talent. Try to build this company up, now that they had a little bit of momentum after the re-branding back to TNA.
The Anthem people were kind of like ‘we don’t wanna increase the budget’ and maybe even wanted to cut back, but definitely didn’t want to increase the budget. There was a stand-off and that’s what happened.
He’d always be trying to get a bigger budget and he was rebuffed by Anthem. That’s kind of the situation.”
– Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Observer Radio)
If he’s been doing it year after year, why is this time the last straw? Sorry Dave, there’s clearly a bigger issue that pushed the envelope this time. It pushed the envelope for Scott to offer to buy it and it pushed the envelope for them to fire him instead of just demote him.
And blutly if i was Anthem i’d be concerned about putting on a live show with at least some portion of the roster no longer wanting to work for you. If it’s only a few, no big deal. If it’s most of the roster, that’s playing with fire. Unfortunately for them, D’Amore may very well be someone capable of an exodus of talent.