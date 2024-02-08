Samoa Joe to defend AEW title at Revolution, reaction to D’Amore’s firing, Cody note

– Samoa Joe defends the AEW World Championship against ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at AEW “Revolution” on March 3rd in Greensboro, NC.

Samoa Joe knows the deck is stacked against him at #AEWRevolution, but he has a warning for "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/c7Mt9A9aE8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024

– Reaction to Scott D’Amore’s firing…

I'm just going to say it. Without @ScottDAmore Impact/TNA would be a video library probably owned by WWE. I saw him strip that thing down to the studs and rebuild it on a less than skeleton budget to where it stands today which is ready to take off. Hope it survives-Massive loss! — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) February 7, 2024

Heart and soul of TNA.

Irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/GDuducuafT — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 7, 2024

– Cody Rhodes cut an emotional promo after the cameras stopped rolling this past Monday on Raw, where he told the crowd he was moved by how much support they had given him over the past few days.

Cody said that all he ever wanted was to be accepted by the fans but that they need to “let things play out” and trust in the fact that he knows what’s he’s doing.

