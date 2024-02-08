Samoa Joe to defend AEW title at Revolution, reaction to D’Amore’s firing, Cody note

Feb 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Samoa Joe defends the AEW World Championship against ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at AEW “Revolution” on March 3rd in Greensboro, NC.

– Reaction to Scott D’Amore’s firing…

Cody Rhodes cut an emotional promo after the cameras stopped rolling this past Monday on Raw, where he told the crowd he was moved by how much support they had given him over the past few days.

Cody said that all he ever wanted was to be accepted by the fans but that they need to “let things play out” and trust in the fact that he knows what’s he’s doing.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lita

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal