Reigns vs. Rhodes for WWE title official for WrestleMania 40

The main event of WrestleMania Sunday will be Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal title.

While the press conference left more questions than answers, a post on X by Triple H confirmed the main event.

Decision made. @CodyRhodes gets the chance to finish his story when he challenges @WWERomanReigns in the main event of #WrestleMania XL. pic.twitter.com/A12apAnELf — Triple H (@TripleH) February 9, 2024

Cody originally told Reigns that he would go after his title and everything he has, but not at WrestleMania, and stepped aside for The Rock to come in. Everything changed tonight when Cody chose Roman during the press conference and The Rock slapped Cody for dissing the Bloodline.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

