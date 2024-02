NXT’s Amari Miller has been released by WWE. She noted that her 3-year deal had expired & both sides decided to not sign a new deal.

Amari Miller confirms that her contract ended and both parts decided to not sign a new one 🙁 pic.twitter.com/jYiO91Fhjn — Alex Segreste. (@AlexSegreste) February 8, 2024

