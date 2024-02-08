Notes on Chris Jericho and Mayu Iwatani

– Dave Meltzer On AEW Booking Of Chris Jericho

“He (Chris Jericho) is the highest paid guy in the company (AEW). And it’s like, you really wanna protect that investment, if you’re paying a guy that much money & You can get anyone to put over these guys. You need to have him lose when the losses mean something.”

– Mayu Iwatani today was asked if she had interest in wrestling in the WWE:

“Of course I want to play overseas, but I have my own dog and cat. I’ll get homesick soon”

