Eric Bischoff believes Brock Lesnar is done and doesn’t need the money …

“I don’t think he’s (Brock Lesnar) motivated to be a public person or is going to try to reclaim his fame, if you will, for lack of a better term. And he’s got enough money, he doesn’t need it.”

“Obviously, he was going to get back involved in the business again but if you can put five or seven or eight million dollars in your bank account after putting in a couple days work, who’s not going to do that? If you’re physically capable of doing it, whether you love the business or not, if you’re smart, you’ll do it. Stack that cash, go buy another farm, go buy another one of those $700,000 John Deere tractors or whatever they are, plant more potatoes or soybeans or whatever it is you do on your farm. That’s what I would think Brock’s going to do. I don’t think there’s any motivation on his part to try to resurrect his career.”

