Dynamite: Big Business announced for March 13 in Boston

AEW President Tony Khan announced that the March 13 episode of Dynamite will be named Big Business, promising an important night for AEW.

Standing backstage, Khan said, “AEW Big Business will be one of the most important nights ever in AEW and a night the entire pro wrestling industry will remember.”

The show, taking place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, will feature the arrival of none other than Mercedes Mone. Khan and AEW are doing the same thing for her debut like they did with CM Punk at the United Center in Chicago.

The graphic for Big Business had “Bo$$ton” in the background, clearly referring to Mone.

Mone signed a deal with AEW last month after negotiations with WWE fell in December. Mone reportedly wanted more money than WWE was willing to pay her, with rumors being that her asking price was way more than Charlotte Flair received in her latest deal which is considered one of the biggest deals for a female Superstar in the history of the company.

As announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan, #AEW returns to @TDGarden in Boston, MA on Wednesday, March 13th, with #AEWDynamite: BIG BUSINESS on @TBSNetwork! Tickets go on sale THIS SATURDAY 2/10 at 10am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/c0XUf0SuGI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

