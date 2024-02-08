D’Amore tried to purchase TNA, Gabe Kidd not excited about Jack Perry making his NJPW debut

– The word going around is that at some point in recent weeks, Scott D’Amore went to Anthem with an offer to buy TNA outright with the backing of a major banking institution.

However, it was rebuffed as “some on the Anthem side that it was seen as a legitimate offer that was worthy of consideration, but the decision was made not to accept. “D’Amore seemingly knew the clock on his job was ticking if he was willing to buy the asset and walk away with it. He was aware the change was coming at least a week to ten days ago.

– Gabe Kidd is not excited about Jack Perry making his NJPW debut, taking a shot at the AEW star on social media. NJPW Windy City Riot takes place on April 12th.

And someone tell Jack Perry if he wants to get in a scrap backstage, I’ll see him in Chicago. Little rat. Can’t get booked by your own boss so you turn up to our shows. We don’t want you ya little twat — GABE KIDD (@GabeKidd0115) February 6, 2024

