CM Punk Posts Cryptic Tease For Today’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event has arrived!

Later this evening, starting at 7/6c, WWE presents their highly-anticipated WrestleMania XL Kickoff event to announce the main events for the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” later this year.

WWE describes today’s event as follows:

WrestleMania XL Kickoff: Witness an iconic face-off between The Rock and Roman Reigns! Plus, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair get the Road to WrestleMania underway as the WrestleMania XL Kickoff streams live at 7 p.m. ET!

Ahead of the big press event in “Sin City” this evening, CM Punk has fans buzzing after dropping a tease on social media.

“The Best in the World” took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday and shared a photo of himself in an airport with the Elvis Presley song, “Viva Las Vegas” playing.

Check out photos from CM Punk’s Instagram Stories tease for today’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, NV. via the post embedded below courtesy of the official X account of Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709).

"The Best in the World" #CMPunk teases appearing at the highly-anticipated #WWE #WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event @TMobileArena in Las Vegas, NV. later today … pic.twitter.com/xZVqKsYD5N — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) February 8, 2024

