WBD joining FOX and ESPN to create new sports streaming service

In what could be great news for AEW, it was announced that Warner Bros. Discovery, FOX, and ESPN will be joining forces for a sports streaming service, combining all the sports in their portfolio in one place.

Subscribers to the yet-to-be named service will be getting access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, Fox, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV and ESPN+, potentially exposing AEW to a wider audience.

AEW has not been mentioned in any stories yet, with the NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA, World Cup, and other sports getting the nod.

The service is set to start in fall of 2024, with WBD, FOX, and ESPN owning around 85% of the sports market in the United States.

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has the AEW media rights until the end of 2024 and are favorite to retain them after the year is over.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

