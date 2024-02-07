Vince Russo predicts a major WWE shakeup

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo predicts everyone under the Vince McMahon regime, including Triple H, will be released in 2024.

In 2024, the ENTIRE McMahon Regime—and everybody connected with it—will be completely WIPED from "TKO". Everyone—including @TripleH. This time next year we will be looking at a completely different company. Document this post. pic.twitter.com/UHNv5DxGX3 — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) February 5, 2024

