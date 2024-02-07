Vince Russo predicts a major WWE shakeup

Feb 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo predicts everyone under the Vince McMahon regime, including Triple H, will be released in 2024.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nia Jax

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal