The Rock says WrestleMania press conference will be “talked about forever”

Feb 7, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

In a video showing The Rock arriving in a private jet in Las Vegas for tomorrow’s WrestleMania press conference, The People’s Champion had a prediction for tomorrow.

“Welcome to Vegas. I have a feeling this press conference…will be talked about…forever,” The Rock said. Before he entered the car, The Rock continued, “Signing off…long gamer!”

The Rock has often claimed that he’s a “long gamer” and wanted to do give fans something more than just a WrestleMania match. As things stand, it’s going to be The Rock vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 but there have been enough hints thrown that there could be a swerve tomorrow.

Chants of “Rocky sucks” were heard on Monday Night Raw this week a fans rallied behind Cody Rhodes and his quest to finish the story at WrestleMania.

