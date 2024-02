Tam Nakano tells Tokyo Sports that she will be staying with STARDOM. Her goal is to make it the best company in the world.

She says she will protect STARDOM because it’s their fans that helped her get back. Nakano wants to repay them.

Tam also adds that she is planning to return to the top of STARDOM with the World of Stardom Championship back in her sights after having to relinquish the championship at the end of 2024.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email