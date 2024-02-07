Possible spoiler for Tony Khan’s big announcement

AEW President Tony Khan has a “big” announcement scheduled for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. It appears that his announcement may have been spoiled.

The official Facebook page for the TD Garden in Boston, MA now has an AEW Dynamite event listed on Wednesday, March 7th. The TD Garden is Boston’s main arena and AEW previously drew around 9,000 fans for the 2023 Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite in July of 2023.

Mercedes Mone, who is billed from Boston, is expected to debut with AEW in March. On Tuesday, Mercedes wrote “oh it feels good when executing a vision” via Twitter/X.

The much-speculated AEW Dynamite in Boston, MA, at TD Garden is now officially on Ticketmaster for March 13th! The public on-sale is Saturday, February 10th, at 10 AM EST, which means the pre-sale will be in the days leading up to it. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/6kBbbXKxtY — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) February 7, 2024

