More on the firing of Scott D’Amore

Some more info on the firing of Scott D’Amore from President of TNA.

Fightful says that talent said they believed Anthem wanted the brand to be more closely associated with them as opposed to D’Amore, and when we asked another about that they said “I can see that, but he saved TNA.”

Beyond that, Anthem themselves have given their reason, which is;

“The move aims to further integrate TNA Wrestling into Anthem’s Entertainment Group, of which Cicione is the President, leveraging the entire Company’s resources to add more value in areas including production, distribution, marketing, viewership, customer acquisition, digital revenue streams, ad sales and sponsorships, digital tech operations, and more.”

As far as what Anthony Cicione will be doing;

“In addition to these duties as President of Entertainment, Cicione will now manage the day-to-day business operations for TNA Wrestling. He brings more than 30 years of executive-level management experience to the organization. Cicione has been with Anthem for the last 16 years, managing technical operations and multiple cable and digital channels. Prior to his time with Anthem, Cicione was a producer of sports content including catapulting The Score to success by bringing WWE to the channel.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

