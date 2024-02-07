Mercedes Mone continues with social media teases ahead of return

Mercedes Mone continued the teasing on her social media accounts as her return to action gets closer and closer.

On X, Mone wrote, “Oh it feels good when executing a vision” and then she followed that up with an Instagram Story where she posted a photo of “Remember that some of the best times of your life haven’t even happened yet.”

Mone, who signed with AEW on a big, big money deal is expected to debut with the promotion next month. Tonight’s big announcement by Tony Khan is rumored to be directly connected with this, perhaps announcing the March 13 episode of Dynamite from Boston as the first hint.

The former Raw, Smackdown, and IWGP Women’s champion has not been seen on television since appearing in the stands at AEW All In in London this past August. She had been nursing a broken foot but is now good to go.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

