Booker T provides update on his medical condition

Following his medical procedure last week, Booker T provided an update on his condition during the latest episode of his weekly podcast.

Booker said that he doesn’t like to put personal stuff out in the public and if he was dying, he’d let everyone know, but he’s not dying and he is not dead yet, opting not to reveal what the procedure was.

“But it is something that’s going to keep me down for a couple of weeks. That’s the thing with me, I’m antsy,” Booker wrote. “I don’t like being down. I like being on the go, working out, that’s been my thing for forever is being able to get up in the morning, get in the gym and train. Before I go to bed at night, get in the gym and train. This last month or so, I haven’t been able to do that.”

Booker said that he’s on his way back getting to that routine and while he feels good, he’s “sore as hell.”

The WWE Hall of Famer missed Vengeance Day and the next few episodes of NXT on USA Network with Wade Barrett filling in temporarily for him.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

