Bobby Fish set to join MLW, Justin Credible asks fans for help

– Justin Credible (ECW/WWF) is on X/Twitter asking wrestling fans to help him with money for medication for his leg. He stated he no longer has a job. In the past Justin has went through Herion / Opioid addiction and Alcohol addiction, WWE paid for his rehab.

I have never done this in history of my social media presence. I am going through some physical stuff & I need help. I recently lost my job. if anybody wants a custom video or autograph 8 x 10. Message me if you could help. I really need medication for my leg. Thanks so much. — Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) February 7, 2024

– Fightful Select has learned that Bobby Fish is set to join Major League Wrestling’s roster later this month.

Bobby Fish joins MLW, fights Feb 29 in NYC MLW today announced Bobby Fish has joined MLW and will fight at MLW Intimidation Games’24 live and exclusively on @fitetv+ Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Grab tickets at https://t.co/zDAN26zbXM and… pic.twitter.com/DNoGy2WLHb — MLW (@MLW) February 6, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

