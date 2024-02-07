Bobby Fish set to join MLW, Justin Credible asks fans for help

Feb 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Justin Credible (ECW/WWF) is on X/Twitter asking wrestling fans to help him with money for medication for his leg. He stated he no longer has a job. In the past Justin has went through Herion / Opioid addiction and Alcohol addiction, WWE paid for his rehab.

– Fightful Select has learned that Bobby Fish is set to join Major League Wrestling’s roster later this month.

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nia Jax

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal