Ava deactivates her X account following death threats

Ava, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally deactivated her X account after continuous abuse by so-called fans due to her father being involved in the main event of WrestleMania.

The NXT General Manager, real name Simone Johnson, wrote on X yesterday that she’s been receiving death threats for something that she has absolutely no control over plus nothing to do with her.

The story even received coverage on the front page of CNN.COM earlier this morning.

Fans chanted “Rocky sucks” last night on Raw as fans took Cody Rhodes’ side in this “battle.” With the situation getting slightly out of hand on different fronts, Cody wrote on X to trust him during this road to WrestleMania.

